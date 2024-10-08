Staff Sgt. Eugene McLaurin, NCO of the year, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and Medical Readiness Command, West presents, Evelyn, spouse of Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony K. Forker Jr., CRDAMC senior enlisted advisor, outgoing, a bouquet of red roses during the hospitals Change of Responsibility ceremony Oct. 2.(photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs)
This work, Darnall hosts Change of Responsibility, retires fifth generation Soldier [Image 11 of 11], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS