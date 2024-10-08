Darnall hosts Change of Responsibility, retires fifth generation Soldier

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center held a Change of Responsibility ceremony marking a significant leadership transition and the end of a military career Oct. 2.

Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony K. Forker Jr., CRDAMC senior enlisted advisor, relinquished his position to Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Davis, who will serve as interim command sergeant major until early 2025.

Col. Garrick Cramer, CRDAMC commander, not only honored the leadership shift but also celebrated Forker's distinguished military career. Forker retired after 27 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Army,

A touching moment in the ceremony came when Sgt. Christian Forker, Forker’s son, presented the retirement flag, adding a family tradition to the proceedings. Christian, a field artillery cannon crew member for the West Virginia National Guard, considered it an honor to be a part of his father’s retirement ceremony. The presence of Forker’s father, Anthony Forker Sr., himself a retired command sergeant major, further highlighted the family's deep military roots.

“I always knew growing up at some point I would find myself in the service, and that’s a large part, because of the two of them,” said Christian. “It wasn’t until I got to basic training and learned the rank structure that I realized how big of a deal it was for the two of them to retire as CSMs.”

In his remarks, Cramer, praised Forker’s leadership and service, noting the impact he has had on the community and his family by the crowd gathered for the event.

"Seeing everyone here is a true testament to the vast impact command sergeant major Forker and his family has had on so many people," said Cramer, expressing gratitude for Forker’s mentorship and guidance.

“It’s an honor to stand here and speak about a man who has not only been an exceptional leader, but also an incredible friend and confidant,” said Cramer. “He has been a mentor, a guide, a constant source of strength for everyone fortunate to have served alongside him. Tony is the epitome of what it means to be a command sergeant major. He takes care of Soldiers, trains our future NCOs, and leaders and he does all of this with humility.”

Forker leaves CRDAMC and the Army looking forward to the opportunity to do something completely different from his behavioral health specialist and combat medic military background as a civilian.

“I’m going to try my hand at 100% civilian lifestyle and that’s exciting,” Forker said.

When asked what he wanted to be remembered for Forker added, “taking care of people, that’s the resounding message I want people to hear, to take care of people.”

A third generation Soldier, Forker Sr., reflected on his son’s years as a teen searching for his identity before joining the Army. Forker Jr. himself mentioned during his speech that he owed so much to the Army and all its people that helped shape him into the man that he is.”

Forker Sr.’s father, Kim Young Hwan, was a captain in the south Korean Army and killed in action.

Proud of his grandson Christian, Forker Sr. laughed, “He’s joined our group as a noncommissioned officer.”

He also thanked God for assisting his son in becoming what he is today, “a good Soldier, head of the household, and a good son.”

Stepping into his new role, Davis expressed his commitment to upholding the high standards set by his predecessor and supporting the mission of the medical center.

“Colonel Cramer, I’m excited and humbled to cover down as your battle buddy,” said Davis. “I look forward to working with you on all the challenges that lie ahead as we prepare, strengthen and sustain the team.”

Davis thanked Forker for leaving him with a great team, connections with community partners, congratulated him on a successful career and wished him and his family all the best.

He expressed to the team that he and the commander will continue to foster a command climate of treating everyone with dignity and respect, and that he would lead by example with loyalty, communication and professionalism.

