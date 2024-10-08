Darnall hosts Change of Responsibility, retires fifth generation Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Christian Forker, field artillery cannon crew member for the West Virginia National Guard, with the help of a detail group, presented the retirement flag to his father, Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony K. Forker Jr., Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center senior enlisted advisor, outgoing, during the hospitals Change of Responsibility ceremony Oct. 2.(photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs)