Sgt. Christian Forker, field artillery cannon crew member for the West Virginia National Guard, with the help of a detail group, presented the retirement flag to his father, Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony K. Forker Jr., Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center senior enlisted advisor, outgoing, during the hospitals Change of Responsibility ceremony Oct. 2.(photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 22:51
|Photo ID:
|8688969
|VIRIN:
|241002-A-JC790-6561
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Darnall hosts Change of Responsibility, retires fifth generation Soldier [Image 11 of 11], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.