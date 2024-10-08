Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Georgia Yessis, 58th Airlift Squadron (AS) instructor loadmaster, explains the process of performing an upload on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to Soldiers from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2024. After uploading multiple tactical vehicles, 58th AS instructor loadmasters demonstrated to the Soldiers how to secure cargo for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)
