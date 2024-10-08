Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training [Image 3 of 3]

    Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Georgia Yessis, 58th Airlift Squadron (AS) instructor loadmaster, explains the process of performing an upload on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to Soldiers from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2024. After uploading multiple tactical vehicles, 58th AS instructor loadmasters demonstrated to the Soldiers how to secure cargo for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

