U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lorraine Yarber, Bravo Battery 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery Regiment platoon sergeant, secures cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2024. This training provided Soldiers the ability to practice for future exercises and ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8688386
|VIRIN:
|241007-F-RN563-1030
|Resolution:
|7521x5014
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training
