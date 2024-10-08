Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training [Image 1 of 3]

    Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lorraine Yarber, Bravo Battery 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery Regiment platoon sergeant, secures cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2024. This training provided Soldiers the ability to practice for future exercises and ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)

