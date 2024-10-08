A Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) backs into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2024. The key mission of the HEMTT is to provide heavy transport capabilities for the resupply of tactical vehicles and weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8688397
|VIRIN:
|241007-F-RN563-1020
|Resolution:
|7588x5059
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training
No keywords found.