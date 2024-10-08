Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training [Image 2 of 3]

    Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    A Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) backs into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2024. The key mission of the HEMTT is to provide heavy transport capabilities for the resupply of tactical vehicles and weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)

