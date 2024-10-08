Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) backs into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 7, 2024. The key mission of the HEMTT is to provide heavy transport capabilities for the resupply of tactical vehicles and weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)