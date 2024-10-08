Phase One: Altus AFB hosts Fort Sill Soldiers for mobility training

Loadmasters from the 58th Airlift Squadron along with Airmen from the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron teamed up with Soldiers from Fort Sill, Oklahoma to do a joint training at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 7-8, 2024.



During this training, the group loaded multiple tactical vehicles, including a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.



“The skills that we’re teaching the Army today are how to use restraints, why it’s important to weigh their vehicles, how to mark center balances for them, and how to marshal,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Chatfield, 58th AS formal training unit instructor. “It’s good to see how we each do things and mesh the two together to learn from each other.”



In phase one of the exercise, the instructors took advantage of the controlled environment to ensure each member understood procedures to the fullest extent.



Once all methods are taught, the team will put their new skills to the test in phase two which will take place within the following year.



“Phase two will be more of a real-world exercise,” said Chatfield. “We will pick them up, load their equipment onto the aircraft, fly to another location, quickly unload and perform the exercise, then quickly reload and take off. It will be great training for everyone involved.”



This training not only familiarized the Soldiers with the C-17 but also allowed them to apply their newly acquired skills in preparation for more austere locations. Additionally, it provided hands-on experience for the Air Force instructors, who can now share their insights with their students.



“Interoperability with the Air Force is vital because we have one of the few weapons systems that can get onto an aircraft and fly wherever we need to in the world,” said U.S. Army Capt. Ricky Hiler, Bravo Battery 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery Regiment commander. “It increases our ability to have long-range precision fires and shape the actual deep fight for our nation.”

