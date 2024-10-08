Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine, U.S. Marines Transport Cargo onto MV-22Bs to Support Typhoon Relief Efforts [Image 5 of 7]

    Philippine, U.S. Marines Transport Cargo onto MV-22Bs to Support Typhoon Relief Efforts

    LAOAG CITY, PHILIPPINES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Keith Young, a motor transportation operator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, and a native of Virginia, loads USAID supplies onto a forklift during foreign disaster relief operations at the Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, llocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines and providing foreign disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 03:35
    Photo ID: 8686953
    VIRIN: 241008-M-AS577-1082
    Resolution: 6661x4443
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: LAOAG CITY, PH
    This work, Philippine, U.S. Marines Transport Cargo onto MV-22Bs to Support Typhoon Relief Efforts [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HA/DR
    Philippines
    USAID
    IndoPacific
    Typhoon Julian
    Typhoon Krathon

