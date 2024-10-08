Philippine, U.S. Marines Transport Cargo onto MV-22Bs to Support Typhoon Relief Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Keith Young, a motor transportation operator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, and a native of Virginia, loads USAID supplies onto a forklift during foreign disaster relief operations at the Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, llocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines and providing foreign disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)