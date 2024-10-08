Philippine, U.S. Marines Transport Cargo onto MV-22Bs to Support Typhoon Relief Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade push USAID supplies to be loaded into an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during foreign disaster relief operations at the Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, llocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines and providing foreign disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)