Philippine, U.S. Marines Transport Cargo onto MV-22Bs to Support Typhoon Relief Efforts

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Basler, left, a tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Wisconsin, guides a forklift loading USAID supplies into an MV-22B Osprey during foreign disaster relief operations at the Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, llocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines and providing foreign disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)