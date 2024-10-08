Philippine, U.S. Marines Transport Cargo onto MV-22Bs to Support Typhoon Relief Efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, receive USAID supplies at the Laoag International Airport during foreign disaster relief operations at Laoag City, llocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines and providing foreign disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)