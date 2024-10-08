Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Bolton, 1st Combat Weather Squadron - Detachment 3, assistant drop zone safety officer, facilitates airborne operations with the U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division at Pohakuloa Training Area Oct. 7, 2024, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-1. The Soldiers were airlifted from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to Hawaii by U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrews, comprised of total-force Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)