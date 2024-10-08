Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC [Image 1 of 12]

    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Bolton, 1st Combat Weather Squadron - Detachment 3, assistant drop zone safety officer, facilitates airborne operations with the U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division at Pohakuloa Training Area Oct. 7, 2024, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-1. The Soldiers were airlifted from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to Hawaii by U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrews, comprised of total-force Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 23:36
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
