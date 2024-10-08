U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Bolton, 1st Combat Weather Squadron - Detachment 3, assistant drop zone safety officer, facilitates airborne operations with the U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division at Pohakuloa Training Area Oct. 7, 2024, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-1. The Soldiers were airlifted from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to Hawaii by U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrews, comprised of total-force Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 23:36
|Photo ID:
|8686720
|VIRIN:
|241007-Z-GR156-1014
|Resolution:
|3072x2040
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.