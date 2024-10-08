Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC [Image 8 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division descend from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 7, 2024, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-1. Soldiers were airlifted from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to Hawaii by total-force aircrews from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and JBPHH, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 23:36
    Photo ID: 8686727
    VIRIN: 241007-Z-GR156-1088
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC
    Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Readiness
    Pohakuloa Training Area
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download