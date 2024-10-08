Arctic Aloha airborne troops descend to Hawaii for JPMRC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division descend from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 7, 2024, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-1. Soldiers were airlifted from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to Hawaii by total-force aircrews from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and JBPHH, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)