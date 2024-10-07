U.S. Army Soldiers with the 20th Engineer Brigade and 82d Airborne Division deliver food and water to residents of Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. U.S. Army units are part of a larger Department of Defense team working to support our federal, state and local partners in response to the Hurricane Helene recovery effort. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 02:20
|Photo ID:
|8684211
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-PA223-1012
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army units part of a DOD Hurricane Helene recovery effort [Image 7 of 7], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.