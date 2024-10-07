U.S. Army units part of a DOD Hurricane Helene recovery effort

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 20th Engineer Brigade and 82d Airborne Division deliver food and water to residents of Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. U.S. Army units are part of a larger Department of Defense team working to support our federal, state and local partners in response to the Hurricane Helene recovery effort. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)