    U.S. Army units part of a DOD Hurricane Helene recovery effort [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Army units part of a DOD Hurricane Helene recovery effort

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 20th Engineer Brigade and 82d Airborne Division deliver food and water to residents of Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. U.S. Army units are part of a larger Department of Defense team working to support our federal, state and local partners in response to the Hurricane Helene recovery effort. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 02:20
    Photo ID: 8684211
    VIRIN: 241007-A-PA223-1012
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army units part of a DOD Hurricane Helene recovery effort [Image 7 of 7], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    USACE
    emergency response
    emergency operations
    Helene24

