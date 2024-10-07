USACE command chaplain visits responders in the field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Chaplain Lt. Col. Jason Lorenzen visits with members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Incident Management Assessment Team near Asheville, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. Chaplain Lorenzen is visiting with emergency responders in the field as part of USACE's commitment to the life, health and safety of all who are affected by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)