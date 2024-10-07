USACE command chaplain visits responders in the field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Chaplain Lt. Col. Jason Lorenzen visits with Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade and 82d Airborne Division who are delivering food and water to residents of Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. Chaplain Lorenzen is visiting with emergency responders in the field as part of USACE's commitment to the life, health and safety of all who are affected by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)