    USACE command chaplain visits responders in the field [Image 3 of 7]

    USACE command chaplain visits responders in the field

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Chaplain Lt. Col. Jason Lorenzen Speaks with Franchesca Gilbert, USACE Emergency Support Function 3 liaison officer, during a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Incident Management Assessment Team near Asheville, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. Chaplain Lorenzen is visiting with emergency responders in the field as part of USACE's commitment to the life, health and safety of all who are affected by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 02:20
    Photo ID: 8684207
    VIRIN: 241007-A-PA223-1007
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, USACE command chaplain visits responders in the field [Image 7 of 7], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army units part of a DOD Hurricane Helene recovery effort

    USACE
    emergency response
    chaplain
    emergency operations
    Helene24

