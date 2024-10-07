Wolf signs Fire Prevention Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, takes a photo with members of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 7, 2024. The 8th CES is teaching Airmen to use smoke alarms to ‘make them work for you” during fire prevention week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)