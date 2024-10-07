U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, signs a fire prevention proclamation at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 7, 2024. The proclamation kicked off Kunsan’s Fire Prevention Week to spread fire safety awareness to base residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 02:09
|Photo ID:
|8684191
|VIRIN:
|241007-F-OO000-1039
|Resolution:
|5787x3850
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf signs Fire Prevention Proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.