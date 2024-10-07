Wolf signs Fire Prevention Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, signs a fire prevention proclamation at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 7, 2024. The proclamation kicked off Kunsan’s Fire Prevention Week to spread fire safety awareness to base residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)