    Wolf signs Fire Prevention Proclamation [Image 3 of 4]

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Kisong Kim, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron crew chief, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 7, 2024. The 8th CES is teaching Airmen to use smoke alarms to ‘make them work for you’ during fire prevention week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 02:09
    Fire Prevention
    Wolf Pack
    proclamation
    Kunsan AB
    8th CES
    8FW

