The IMCOM G9 CYS – Army Higher Headquarters Inspection team conducted an unscheduled inspection on Fort Riley CYS facilities and programs. Fort Riley Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. John Adkerson and Deputy Garrison Commander Steve Crusinberry, pose with CYS staff, garrison inspectors and the IMCOM G9 CYS Inspection Team Lead. (U.S. Army Photo by Jennifer “JJ” James, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8683316
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-PG518-3226
|Resolution:
|7116x4381
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Child and Youth Services earns high marks [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Riley Child and Youth Services earns high marks
No keywords found.