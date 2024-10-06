Fort Riley Child and Youth Services earns high marks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The IMCOM G9 CYS – Army Higher Headquarters Inspection team conducted an unscheduled inspection on Fort Riley CYS facilities and programs. Fort Riley Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. John Adkerson and Deputy Garrison Commander Steve Crusinberry, pose with CYS staff, garrison inspectors and the IMCOM G9 CYS Inspection Team Lead. (U.S. Army Photo by Jennifer “JJ” James, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)