    Fort Riley Child and Youth Services earns high marks

    Fort Riley Child and Youth Services earns high marks

    The IMCOM G9 CYS – Army Higher Headquarters Inspection team conducted an unscheduled

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Story by Jennifer James 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    FORT RILEY, Kan. – Fort Riley Child and Youth Services showed improvements during the recent 2024 Army Higher Headquarters Inspection. The number of findings decreased by more than 50% from 2023 and more than 70% from 2022.

    The IMCOM G9 CYS – Army Higher Headquarters Inspection team conducted the unscheduled inspection on all nine CYS facilities and programs. Facilities included Warren, 1st Division, Forsyth Child Development Centers, Custer Hill Youth Center and Forsyth and Custer School Age Centers. Programs evaluated were Family Child Care, Sports and SKIESUnlimited Instructional Programs.

    The inspection takes a thorough look at everything from safety, files, classroom interactions, training and processes.

    Chandra Upshaw, IMCOM G9 CYS Inspection Team Chief, said “The team was very professional and helpful in gathering all the information. I visited all the programs. It was a delight. Keep doing what you’re doing.”

    Fort Riley Child and Youth Services earns high marks
    Fort Riley Child and Youth Services earns high marks
    Fort Riley Child and Youth Services earns high marks

