    Fort Riley Child and Youth Services earns high marks [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Riley Child and Youth Services earns high marks

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Jennifer James 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    The IMCOM G9 CYS – Army Higher Headquarters Inspection team conducted an unscheduled inspection on Fort Riley CYS facilities and programs. Child and Youth Services staff listen as the results from the inspection are announced. (U.S. Army Photo by Jennifer “JJ” James, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:19
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    #FortRiley #CYS #1stInfantryDivision #1ID #FightingFirst

