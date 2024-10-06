Fort Riley Child and Youth Services earns high marks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The IMCOM G9 CYS – Army Higher Headquarters Inspection team conducted an unscheduled inspection on Fort Riley CYS facilities and programs. IMCOM G9 CYS Inspection Team Chief, Chandra Upshaw receives a coin from Fort Riley Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. John Adkerson for her team’s support and efforts during the visit. (U.S. Army Photo by Jennifer “JJ” James, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office)