    Army Best Squad Competition 2024: NBC Lane Event [Image 6 of 6]

    Army Best Squad Competition 2024: NBC Lane Event

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    A U.S. Army Soldier representing the U.S. Army Pacific, fix the chemical protective hood of his teammate as part of the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) event during the Army Best Squad Competition 2024, at Forth Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

