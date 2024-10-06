Army Best Squad Competition 2024: NBC Lane Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers representing the U.S. Army National Guard, equip their chemical protective suit as part of the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) event during the Army Best Squad Competition 2024, at Forth Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. The annual competition features the Army’s best squads from 12 competing commands and stresses their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)