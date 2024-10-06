Army Best Squad Competition 2024: NBC Lane Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, representing the U.S. Army Reserve, equip components of their protective gear as part of the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) event during the Army Best Squad Competition 2024, at Forth Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. The competition assessed 12 squads representing their major command on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)