    Army Best Squad Competition 2024: NBC Lane Event [Image 1 of 6]

    Army Best Squad Competition 2024: NBC Lane Event

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Soldiers representing the U.S. Army Reserve, put on their protective boots as part of the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) event during the Army Best Squad Competition 2024, at Forth Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. The annual competition features the Army’s best squads from 12 competing commands and stresses their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 14:04
    Photo ID: 8682882
    VIRIN: 241006-A-JA130-9123
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2024: NBC Lane Event [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BSC2024 #BSC2024 #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MD

