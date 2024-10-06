Ohio Army National Guard aircrews assist with Hurricane Helene response ops

Soldiers with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard offload food, water, and other supplies in western North Carolina as part of response operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 4, 2024. National Guard units from 17 states have responded to areas impacted by the storm and have been taking part in food and water distribution, search and rescue, debris clearance and other tasks as needed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)
10.04.2024
10.06.2024
WESTERN, NORTH CAROLINA, US
