    Ohio Army National Guard aircrews assist with Hurricane Helene response ops [Image 2 of 8]

    Ohio Army National Guard aircrews assist with Hurricane Helene response ops

    WESTERN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Staff Sgts. Derick Bauman, left, and Victor Morales, both with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard offload food, water, and other supplies in a field in western North Carolina while taking part in response efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 4, 2024. National Guard units from 17 states have responded to areas impacted by the storm and have been taking part in food and water distribution, search and rescue, debris clearance and other tasks as needed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 19:26
    Photo ID: 8681295
    VIRIN: 241004-A-WU705-3660
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.12 MB
    Location: WESTERN, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard aircrews assist with Hurricane Helene response ops [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina.
    Army National Guard
    hurricane helene
    HurricanHelene24

