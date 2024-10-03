Ohio Army National Guard aircrews assist with Hurricane Helene response ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Derick Bauman, a flight engineer with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard watches for obstacles from the rear ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter while landing in a field to distribute food, water, and other supplies to communities in western North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 4, 2024. National Guard units from 17 states have responded to areas impacted by the storm and have been taking part in food and water distribution, search and rescue, debris clearance and other tasks as needed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)