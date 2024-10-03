Ohio Army National Guard aircrews assist with Hurricane Helene response ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Garrett Tester, with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard, assists community members with unpalletizing boxes of food and other supplies after offloading them from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter while taking part in a food and water distribution mission in western North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 4, 2024. National Guard units from 17 states have responded to areas impacted by the storm and have been taking part in food and water distribution, search and rescue, debris clearance and other tasks as needed. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)