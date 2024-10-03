Belgians, U.S. uncover military heritage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Aircraft takes off from Chièvres Air Base (then known as A-84), Belgium, in Feb. 1945. During World War 2, U.S. and British forces used the base to launch air support for missions, including the Allied crossing of the Rhine River during Operation Plunder and a vaunted campaign in the Belgian Ardennes that proved to the biggest and bloodiest battle Americans fought. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Rigby, son of Lt. Alden P. Rigby)