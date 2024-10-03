Belgians, U.S. uncover military heritage

A U.S. Aircraft takes off from Chièvres Air Base (then known as A-84), Belgium, in Feb. 1945. During World War 2, U.S. and British forces used the base to launch air support for missions, including the Allied crossing of the Rhine River during Operation Plunder and a vaunted campaign in the Belgian Ardennes that proved to the biggest and bloodiest battle Americans fought. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Rigby, son of Lt. Alden P. Rigby)
Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage
