    Belgians, U.S. uncover military heritage [Image 5 of 5]

    Belgians, U.S. uncover military heritage

    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    10.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    A U.S. Aircraft takes off from Chièvres Air Base (then known as A-84), Belgium, in Feb. 1945. During World War 2, U.S. and British forces used the base to launch air support for missions, including the Allied crossing of the Rhine River during Operation Plunder and a vaunted campaign in the Belgian Ardennes that proved to the biggest and bloodiest battle Americans fought. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Rigby, son of Lt. Alden P. Rigby)

