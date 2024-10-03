Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage [Image 3 of 5]

    Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage

    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    A Belgian Army Explosive Ordnance (EOD) Team safely and effectively removed an unexploded ordnance (UXO) from Chièvres, Air Base, Belgium. The safe and successful response resulted from the collaboration between the garrison and their U.S. mission partners on base, local mayors, the Belgian Federal Police and the Belgian Explosive Ordnance Disposal team headquartered in Heverlee, near
    Leuven.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 13:12
    Photo ID: 8680763
    VIRIN: 240923-A-HE813-7527
    Resolution: 5174x3449
    Size: 373.68 KB
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage [Image 5 of 5], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage

    Heritage
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Stronger Together
    Chievres Air Base

