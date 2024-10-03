Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots of the 365th Fighter Group - 386th Fighter Squadron at Chièvres Air Base (then known as A-84), Belgium. Air support was provided from Chièvres until the end of the war. In January 1945, the 365th Fighter Group’s Hell Hawks flew from there in direct support of General Patton’s Third Army in and around Bastogne. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Brassfield)