Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage

    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Pilots of the 365th Fighter Group - 386th Fighter Squadron at Chièvres Air Base (then known as A-84), Belgium. Air support was provided from Chièvres until the end of the war. In January 1945, the 365th Fighter Group’s Hell Hawks flew from there in direct support of General Patton’s Third Army in and around Bastogne. (Photo courtesy of Christopher Brassfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 13:12
    Photo ID: 8680761
    VIRIN: 240610-A-A0949-1001
    Resolution: 1650x825
    Size: 206.95 KB
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage [Image 5 of 5], by Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage
    Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage
    Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage
    Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage
    Belgians, U.S. uncover military heritage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Stronger Together
    Chievres Air Base
    365th Fighter Group
    386th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download