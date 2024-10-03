Belgium, U.S. uncover military heritage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The history of Chièvres Air Base recently came back to life as U.S. Army Garrison Benelux responded to the discovery and removal of a 1,100-pound unexploded ordnance, Sept. 23, 2024.The safe and successful response resulted from the collaboration between the garrison and their U.S. mission partners on base, local mayors, the Belgian Federal Police and the Belgian Explosive Ordnance Disposal team headquartered in Heverlee, near Leuven.