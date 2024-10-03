514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Folsom, incoming 514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron commander, renders a first salute to the squadron during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 5, 2024. The first salute is a sign of mutual respect between the squadron members and the incoming commander.