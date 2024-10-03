514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Holland, left, 514th Air Mobility Wing commander, passes the 514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron guidon to Col. Thomas Folsom, incoming 514 ASTS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 5, 2024. The passing of the guidon to Folsom signified the accepting of command of the 514 ASTS.
