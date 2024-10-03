Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Change of Command

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Holland, left, 514th Air Mobility Wing commander, passes the 514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron guidon to Col. Thomas Folsom, incoming 514 ASTS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 5, 2024. The passing of the guidon to Folsom signified the accepting of command of the 514 ASTS.

