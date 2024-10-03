Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Change of Command

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Louis Bellace, outgoing 514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron commander, renders a final salute to the squadron during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 5, 2024. The final salute is a sign of mutual respect between the squadron members and the outgoing commander.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
