514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Louis Bellace, outgoing 514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron commander, renders a final salute to the squadron during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 5, 2024. The final salute is a sign of mutual respect between the squadron members and the outgoing commander.