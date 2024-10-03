Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps honors the Battle of Mogadishu [Image 3 of 3]

    XVIII Airborne Corps honors the Battle of Mogadishu

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general for the XVIII Airborne Corps, hands an XVIII Airborne Corps commemorative coin to a service member on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. The soldier participated in a physical training event that honored the soldiers that died in the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Darius M. Smith)

