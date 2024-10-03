XVIII Airborne Corps honors the Battle of Mogadishu

Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general for the XVIII Airborne Corps, hands an XVIII Airborne Corps commemorative coin to a service member on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. The soldier participated in a physical training event that honored the soldiers that died in the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Darius M. Smith)
|10.04.2024
|10.05.2024 12:42
|8680017
|241004-A-CK855-1194
|6048x4024
|1.97 MB
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
