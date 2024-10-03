XVIII Airborne Corps honors the Battle of Mogadishu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier leans over in exhaustion after completing a physical training event for the 31st anniversary for the Battle of Mogadishu held on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. The physical training event consisted of groups of three competing in various events including planking, lunging with kettlebells, and dragging a 90-pound sled while running a 400 meter, an 800 meter, and another 400 meters with a kettlebell in between. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Darius M. Smith)