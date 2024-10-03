Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps honors the Battle of Mogadishu [Image 2 of 3]

    XVIII Airborne Corps honors the Battle of Mogadishu

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    A soldier with an amputated leg listens to a speech about the Battle of Mogadishu on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. Moments earlier, the soldier competed in a physical training event dedicated to the fallen soldiers of the battle fought in Somalia Oct. 3 through Oct. 4, 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Darius M. Smith)

