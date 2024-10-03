XVIII Airborne Corps honors the Battle of Mogadishu

A group of soldiers celebrates after a physical training event on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. The soldiers finished first in the XVIII Airborne Corps led event that honored the 31st anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Darius M. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 13:05
|Photo ID:
|8680015
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-CK855-1098
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
