11th Air Task Force holds first all call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, 11th Air Task Force commander, answers questions during an 11 ATF all call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. Cassidy answered multiple questions regarding the future of the 11 ATF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)