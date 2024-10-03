11th Air Task Force holds first all call

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. - U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, 11th Air Task Force commander, held the unit’s first all call on Oct. 1, 2024, to discuss the formation of Air Task Forces, highlighting the importance of the 11 ATF and its training, and set goals for the future.



Cassidy opened up the all call by explaining to the Airmen the impact they will have and to share his excitement about the future of the 11th Air Task Force.



“We are going to be getting after some pretty awesome stuff, and that's what I want to talk to you all about today,” said Cassidy. “I want you to know what the ATF is, why we exist, and the incredible opportunity ahead of you.”



Cassidy spoke on the Air Force’s background in generating forces for deployments and how it led to the creation of ATFs.



"For the last 30 years we have operated under the Air Expeditionary Force model where we've crowdsourced people from all over the contiguous United States to deploy them in an environment against a non-peer adversary,” said Cassidy. “As effective as that was, the U.S. is now looking at a pacing adversary and has had to ask, ‘How do we operate in a highly contested environment over huge spaces?’ and that shift has led to the Air Task Forces.”



During the all call, Cassidy highlighted several key concepts of Air Force Force Generation optimization including the Mission Ready Airman concept.



“Mission Ready Airman means that you are experts in your primary Air Force Specialty Code, but when you are working a task and you see a teammate who needs support, you have enough knowledge to step in and help them,” Cassidy said. “So finding where you can support your teammates to get the mission accomplished is the essence of the Mission Ready Airman.”



Before answering questions and concluding the all call, Cassidy reiterated the mission and goals of the 11 ATF.



“We are about pathfinding for the Air Force,” Cassidy said. “Ultimately I need you to come together as a team of Mission Ready Airmen for the Joint Force to fight and win any time anywhere, and we are going to experiment, iterate, and move the ball forward for the Air Force.”

