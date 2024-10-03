11th Air Task Force holds first all call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, 11th Air Task Force commander, speaks during an all call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. Cassidy spoke on the several sections of the 11 ATF and the leadership in each of them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)