11th Air Task Force holds first all call

U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, 11th Air Task Force commander, speaks to Airmen during an all call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. Cassidy spoke on multiple topics, including optimization of the Air Force Force Generation deployment cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)