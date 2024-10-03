Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Air Task Force holds first all call [Image 3 of 3]

    11th Air Task Force holds first all call

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, 11th Air Task Force commander, speaks to Airmen during an all call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. Cassidy spoke on multiple topics, including optimization of the Air Force Force Generation deployment cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 17:56
    Photo ID: 8679504
    VIRIN: 241001-F-QO903-1049
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 965.44 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Air Task Force, Great Power Competition, Reoptimization, Units of Action, Readiness, AFFORGEN

