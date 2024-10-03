Fire Prevention Week: Smoke Alarm Safety Starts With You

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, rings the bell at the Fire Prevention Week proclamation, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 4, 2024. The ringing of the bell signified the start of Fire Prevention Week. The week of Oct. 6- 12, 2024 is focused on smoke alarm maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Nuzzi)