Fire Prevention Week: Smoke Alarm Safety Starts With You

Gene Keller, 432nd Support Squadron fire inspector, reads the 2024 Fire Prevention Week proclamation, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 4, 2024. The proclamation is signed annually in order to start Fire Prevention Week. The week of Oct. 6- 12, 2024 is focused on smoke alarm maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Nuzzi)